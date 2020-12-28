Will Chris Pine Be In 'Wonder Woman 3'? Know About The Third Installment Of The Trilogy

Wonder Woman 1984 released on Christmas Day this year and fans of the superhero film are waiting to know if there's a third part of the movie waiting to happen. The wait is over as Warner Bros released an official statement saying that Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot would be back together for the third installment of the trilogy. Gadot will reprise her role as Diana Prince or Wonder Woman and Jenkins would be directing the film as she did in the first two parts. Read on to know more details regarding Wonder Woman 3.

Will Chris Pine be in Wonder Woman 3?

Wonder Woman cast includes Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal in pivotal roles alongside Gal Gadot. According to a report by Screenrant, Chris Pine's character Steve Trevor returned in Wonder Woman 1984 as a result of the Dreamstone, therefore it's unlikely he'll be back in Wonder Woman 3 unless Diana has some sort of dream about him. Also, a potential plot point in Wonder Woman 3 could be Diana searching for and finding Asteria, the lost warrior who saved the Amazons from being enslaved by humans centuries ago.

Warner Bros chief Toby Emmerich released an official statement that said, "As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women—Gal and Patty—who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy."

More about the third part of the trilogy

Wonder Woman plot follows Diana Prince and her past love Steve Trevor as they face off against Max Lord and Cheetah, in 1984 during the Cold War. According to a report by Collider, Jenkins confirmed she knew the Wonder Woman 3 story but remained vague on whether the movie was happening.

Another point of consideration remains the director and co-writer Patty Jenkins' dates of availability as she recently agreed to direct the Star Wars film titled Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. In addition to developing Wonder Woman 3, Jenkins has already planned out an Amazon spinoff movie as well. She's already stated that Wonder Woman 3 will take place in the present day, instead of being another prequel story, and will be impacted in some way by the pandemic.

