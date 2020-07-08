Gal Gadot Slays In A Maxi Dress As She Steps Out In Israel Amid COVID-19; See Photos

Hollywood actor Gal Gadot was seen stepping out in her native location in Israel. The 35-year-old Wonder Woman actor stepped out wearing a grey and white striped flowing maxi dress with spaghetti straps. The gorgeous actor wore a pair of dark coloured sunglasses to complete the look. Check out Gal Gadot’s photos.

Gal Gadot's photos

Gal Gadot wore the elegant yet simple dress as she walked around in the Neve Tzedek neighbourhood. She wore a light silver coloured chain and covered her face with a face mask while on her trip outdoor. She pulled her hair back in a quick, messy bun and opted against wearing heels. Ditching her traditional high heels, Gal Gadot wore simple nude coloured slippers for her quick run. Gal Gadot’s simple yet elegant look was deemed perfect for the hot weather in Israel.

Gal Gadot's Instagram

It has been reported that The Wonder Woman actor has been quarantining in her homeland during the coronavirus pandemic. She has spoken about staying safe and the importance of wearing a mask on her social media. She even held a virtual fundraiser to help raise funds for providing face masks to the frontline workers.

A few months back, while talking to a reputed magazine, Gallagh Crore had stated that despite the circumstances being frightening they are trying to make the best out of the whole situation. She said that she and her family are staying home and are enjoying spending quality time together. She said that she misses her parents, but that staying indoors and not transferring the virus is more important. She refers to the situation as surreal saying that she has never been through times like this before but added that she is hopeful that the whole situation will be left behind soon enough.

Gal Gadot has been sharing pictures with her family as she spent some time with them in quarantine. Like many actors, Gadot has been homebound due to the coronavirus pandemic. On her social media, the actor reunited her Wonder Woman cast to celebrate the birthday of Pedro Pascal a few months back. It has been reported that the actor has not yet resumed shooting and that she is taking all the necessary measures to combat and stay safe from the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

