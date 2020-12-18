Gal Gadot Admits She Had Issues With Joss Whedon On 'Justice League' Sets

The theatrical version of Justice League has been in question for many issues. Joss Whedon stepped in after Zack Snyder left the film due to a personal matter. Actor Ray Fisher has claimed that there were mistreatments on the sets and an investigation has recently been concluded by WarnerMedia on the problem. Now Gal Gadot disclosed that she has some similar problem on JL sets.

Also Read | Ray Fisher Reveals How Many Cyborg Scenes Were Reshot In Justice League

Gal Gadot confirms she had issues on Justice League sets with Joss Whedon

In a recent interview with Los Angeles Times, Gal Gadot revealed that she does not what issues her co-star Ray Fisher had on Justice League sets with Joss Whedon and others, but she did face some issues of her own which were resolved to her satisfaction. She mentioned that she was not there with the guys when they shot with Whedon.

The actor shared that she had her own experience with him, which was not the best one, but she took care of it then and there when it happened. The Wonder Woman star asserted that she took it to the higher-ups, and they took care of it. Gadot noted that she is happy for Fisher to go up and say his truth.

Also Read | Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins Earned $10 Million Each From Wonder Woman 1984 HBO Max Plan?

Ray Fisher’s Twitter caught everyone’s attention when he tweeted that he was subjected to “gross, abusive, unprofessional” conduct on the set of the superhero movie. Then WarnerMedia conducted a Justice League’s Investigation to go into the depth of the matter. Meanwhile, the actor has been outspoken on the issues that he had with director Joss Whedon and some other authorities. Fisher was supported by his co-stars Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller.

Ray Fisher’s Twitter has been supportive of the upcoming Snyder Cut as the actor also claims that his character of Cyborg / Victor Stone was heavily removed from the theatrical cut. A few days ago, WarnerMedia updated that they have completed the Justice League’s investigation on the allegations of a toxic workplace on the set. They noted that remedial action has been taken. Ray Fisher's Twitter thanked people who backed him on the matter which led to Justice League's investigation.

Also Read | Gal Gadot On 'Wonder Woman 1984' HBO Max Plan, Says 'Didn't Have Other Better Options'

In a conversation with The Big Ticket podcast, Gal Gadot shared her views on the Justice League’s investigation. She said that she knows the company has done a very thorough investigation, even just by how much time she spent with them. However, the actor stated that she does not know what their concluding statement means. Gadot mentioned that she is curious to know what is going to be the outcome.

Also Read | Gal Gadot Says She Is Open To Playing Wonder Woman In Future DCEU Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.