'The Croods 2' Release Date Moved Up, The Sequel Will Now Be Releasing In November 2020

The Croods that was released back in 2013 was a commercial success at the box office, grossing up to $587 million worldwide against a budget of $135 million. The news about the sequel of the movie has always caught the attention of the film's fans. Recently, it was announced that the sequel of the movie, The Croods: A New Age or most commonly known as The Croods 2, will be hitting the theatres a month earlier than it was expected to. Read further ahead to know more.

The Croods: A New Age release date moved up

According to reports from ScreenRant, Universal has announced that the sequel to The Croods, The Croods: A New Age, will be releasing in the theatres a month earlier than it was scheduled. This means that instead of releasing on December 23, 2020, the movie will now be releasing ion November 25, 2020. Initially, the sequel to the family film was expected to hit the theatres in 2018, before being delayed repeatedly and then getting cancelled altogether.

The Croods was directed by Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders. The movie featured the voices of Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, and Randy Thom. The plot of the movie revolves around a Neanderthal family, who must travel through unfamiliar and precautions territory with a mysterious yet inventive boy in order to find a new home after their cave is destroyed. After Universal and Dreamworks announced that the sequel of the movie was in development in 2017, there had been no news about the same ever since. But, Universal has finally spoken about the long-awaited second instalment and has revealed its release date.

The Croods: A New Age will mark as the second instalment to the animated series for Dreamworks and Universal in 2020. The movie is following the footsteps of one more sequel, Trolls: World Tour, that despite being released on an OTT platform due to the global pandemic, was a huge commercial success. The Croods: A New Age will see the return of Cage, Reynolds, Stone, Keener, Duke, and Leachman, in addition to the new voices being featured by Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann, and Kelly Marie Tran.

