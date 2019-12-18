Netflix Post-apocalyptic Comedy 'Daybreak' Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix recently cancelled its post-apocalyptic comedy Daybreak after just one season, series co-creator Aron Coliete announced on Monday. In the tweet, he wrote that the team is heartbroken that they cannot share more of the ride with the audience. He also expressed his gratefulness that they got so far.

I don't even know how to say this, so we prepared a small statement. Love you all. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/rKXWxuaaFh — Aron Coleite (@AronColeite) December 17, 2019

The show is based on a graphic novel by Brian Ralph. In October, Ralph had said that he had ideas to follow up the graphic novel. He had also said that that though the show was a departure from the book, he liked the changes and how it expanded on the graphic novel and made it into a much bigger universe.

Read: Netflix's '6 Underground': Michael Bay Opens The Film With 20-minute Car Chase Scene

Read: Netflix Collaborates With Viacom18 For Three New Shows

No reason specified for cancellation

Daybreak is an American post-apocalyptic comedy-drama web television series created by Peyton and Aron Eli Coleite. It premiered on October 24, 2019, on Netflix and stars Colin Ford, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute, Cody Kearsley, Jeanté Godlock, Gregory Kasyan, Krysta Rodriguez and Matthew Broderick. The story follows a young man named Josh as he travels through the post-apocalyptic world in search of his girlfriend. Netflix hasn’t cleared the reason behind the show getting cancelled.

Read: Netflix Drops The Highly Anticipated Trailer For 'You Season 2'

Read: Meet Anya Chalotra, The Indian-origin Actor To Star In Netflix's 'The Witcher'

The other shows cancelled by Netflix include American Vandal, Daredevil, Easy, Love, One Day At A Time, Sanat Clarita Diet, The OA. Recently, Netflix and Viacom18 Studios announced that they will collaborate, and together work on three drama series. These include Jamtara – Sabka Number Aayega, Taj Mahal 1989, and She. Viacom 18 Studio’s Chief Operation Officer Ajit Andhare said that each series is motivated by a film-scale mindset, honed over many years at Viacom18 Studios. He said that they are looking forward to these distinctive series, with their trademark narratives, entertaining audiences in India and all over the world.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.