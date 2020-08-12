Will Smith To Co-produce Reboot Version Of His Hit Sitcom 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air'?

1990's highly lauded American sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is up for a reboot after Morgan Cooper's YouTube fan film which went viral last year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the update from Will Smith, Quincy Jones and Benny Medina is currently being pitched to several streaming platforms including Netflix, HBO Max and Peacock to name a few. The 90s sitcom catapulted Will Smith's career in Hollywood, and now Smith is all set to co-produce the reboot series.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air's reboot coming soon?

As per the reports of the online portal, the highly-celebrated family sitcom, The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, that made Will Smith a superstar, is being adapted into a drama series. It is said to be based on a viral YouTube fan film, which was created by writer Morgan Cooper in 2019.

As a co-executive producer and a Fresh Prince super-fan, Cooper reimagined the hit sitcom as a serious drama. It showcases the tale of a Philadelphia teenager who tries to adjust to with his rich family in Los Angeles, California.

Morgan created and directed the four-minute-long fan film back in March 2019. Since then, the video has racked up over a whopping five million views on YouTube and ultimately caught the Aladdin actor's attention. However, it has been reported that the new series, titled Bel-Air, has been in the works for more than a year.

The show's original executive producers Smith, Quincy Jones, and Benny Medina, as well as its creators, Andy and Susan Borowitz, are also said to be all set to return as executive producers for the upcoming drama series.

The portal also reported that multiple streaming platforms, including Peacock, HBO Max and Netflix are currently bidding on the potential upcoming series, which is a co-production between the sitcom's original producers, Universal TV and Will Smith's Westbrook Studios.

About The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran on NBC from 1990-1996 for six seasons. Will Smith became a superstar after spending six seasons on the comedy sitcom as a fictionalized version of himself. The American show comprised a sum total of 148 episodes in the span of six years. The TV series was created by Benny Medina, while it was co-written by Andy and Susan Borowitz.

