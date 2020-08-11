Will Smith Learned To Swim On The Sets Of 'Focus'; Read More Trivia Here

If it comes to action movies, there are many names in Hollywood that come to mind. Be Tom Cruise or Keanu Reeves, there are many actors who are loved for their performances. Another actor who is known for his action is Will Smith, and his 2015 film Focus is one example of his acting skills. Here are some more interesting trivia facts that you should know about.

Read Also | Did Will Smith Cheat On Jada Pinkett Smith? Find Out About The Actor's Rumoured Affairs

'Focus' trivia

It was reported that Margot Robbie was vacationing with her brother on an island in Croatia when she got the call by the directors for the audition. It was added that she had arrived at the hotel at 6 am and then needed to catch a flight the same day to reach the auditions. She packed everything in 20 minutes and took a catamaran to the main island, from where she took a bus to the airport. After this, she waited in the airport for six hours and then flew to France, from where she took a six-hour flight to New York. After arriving in New York, she found out that her luggage had been lost. But she wanted to reach the audition on time and reached the auditions in denim shorts, a t-shirt, and no makeup. It was also reported that Will Smith arrived after this and had said that he was coming late as he came from Queens. Robbie then said "Yeah? Well, I just came from an island off Croatia and I'm here on time". Robbie believes that reply got her the role.

It was reported that Margot Robbie and her mother, Sarie, taught Will Smith how to swim while on the set of the movie.

This film was originally going to star Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, but both the actors dropped out.

After Ryan Gosling dropped out, the role was then offered to Brad Pitt and he also declined the role. After this Ben Affleck was also given the role but he dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

It was Will Smith's first R-rated film after Bad Boys II (2003).

Read Also | Fans Think Margot Robbie Is The Reason Why Will Smith Opted Out Of 'Suicide Squad' Sequel

It is said that Michelle Williams, Jessica Biel, Rose Byrne, and Olivia Munn were all considered to replace Kristen Stewart before the role went to Margot Robbie.

Margot Robbie in an interview revealed that the film was edited as it was shot.

This is the first film that features Will Smith and Margot Robbie in lead roles, and later the duo was seen in Suicide Squad (2016).

Sleight-of-hand artist Apollo Robbins can be seen in the background at the beginning of the scene where Margot Robbie is being taught in downtown New Orleans.

Nicky's red and black sports car is a Peugeot RCZ.

Read Also | Did You Know Justin Bieber Was Once Mentored By Actor Will Smith

Originally shot in the 2.39:1 aspect ratio, the filmmakers reframed the film to the taller 1.85:1 aspect ratio when they decided the flat frame suited the picture better.

It was rumoured that both Rosamund Pike and Jennifer Lawrence were going to be seen in a leading role for this film.

The garbage bin crash scene was actually filmed in New Orleans. At the time in the story, they're in Buenos Aires.

Will Smith's Nicky is not known to have any tattoos. But in the first shirtless scene with Margot Robbie's character Jess, there is a dot tattoo design visible on the top corner of his chest.

Read Also | Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Speechless

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.