Will Smith's 'The Legend Of Bagger Vance' was Lane Smith's Last Film; Read Nore Trivia

Will Smith has been one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He has worked in several action films over the years and most of his action films are loved by fans for the implacable acting skills he has. One such film is 2000's The Legend of Bagger Vance. This drama and fantasy film Will Smith, Charlize Theron and Matt Damon in leading roles. The story of this film revolves around a down-and-out golfer who tries to recover his game. For this, he uses help from a mystical caddy. Here are some interesting trivia facts that you should know about.

Will Smith's The Legend of Bagger Vance trivia

Originally, the lead actors of the film were going to be played by Morgan Freeman and Robert Redford. But, after careful consideration, Robert Redford expressed that the film would have been better with young men playing the role of Bagger Vance and Rannulph Junuh.

It is said that Matt Damon did not have any experience in playing golf and it was reported that he spent a month with golf professional Tim Moss in Hilton Head, South Carolina, to prepare for his role in the film.

"Bagger Vance" and "R. Junuh" are representations of Lord Krishna and Arjun from the Hindu text The Bhagavad Gita. It is said that the lessons learned by Rannulph were loosely based on the teachings of Krishna that Arjun learnt during the battle of Mahabharata.

The film is based on fiction but both Bobby Jones and Walter Hagen were actually real golfers. Jones was the more famous as he founded the Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

It was reported that Matt Damon suffered from a separated rib as he practised a lot of golf for his role.

It is said that Brad Pitt was offered the role of Rannulph Junuh. But the actor has turned it down.

The film cast includes three Oscar winners who are Jack Lemmon, Matt Damon and Charlize Theron. The film also stars an Oscar nominee: Will Smith.

This film is Lane Smith's last film.

It is also the last film score that was recorded at CTS Studios in Wembley, United Kingdom.

Charlize Theron and Will Smith were also seen together in 2008's Hancock.

In one of the behind-the-scenes clips, Matt Damon is seen trying to juggle a golf ball on the end of a club and then hitting it. But he missed the shot and be heard saying "I'm not Tiger Woods". In this video, he is referring to Woods' famous 1999 Nike commercial where he juggled a ball off the face of the iron. In the commercial Woods was seen doing it with is his left hand, between his legs and behind his back, before he took a shot. The commercial was filmed in just four takes and with no special effects.

