Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Relationship Timeline: From Romance To False Claims

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been in the headlines for multiple reasons. The two tied the knot with each other in the year 1997. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith recently appeared on an American web talk show named, Red Table Talk, presented by Jada Pinkett Smith. The show took a turn when Will Smith asked his wife about the rumours that are currently revolving with popular singer, August Alsina. Read on to know the complete relationship timeline of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith:

Relationship timeline of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

1994: According to reports of an American fashion and entertainment magazine, Will Smith met Jada Pinkett Smith on the sets of the popular American sitcom titled The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. However, back then Will Smith was married to Sheree Zampino. Later, when the two split, he called Jada and asked her for a date.

1997: Jada and Will tied the knot in 1997. However, Jada, in an interview with a popular magazine said that she did not want to make it official. She said she wanted to keep it as old-school as possible.

August 2011: According to reports of a popular magazine, Will Smith and Jada Smith addressed some rumours. There were rumours that Jada is seeing Marc Anthony. In an interview with a popular American weekly magazine, the two said that the rumours circulating were false.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith deny separation; Pinkett accused of cheating with Marc Anthony: http://t.co/3L9ElP0 — Sammy Johnson (@ivyleague53) September 14, 2011

August 2013: Jada Smith took to Facebook and addressed other rumours. Reportedly, there were comments that mentioned Will Smith and Jada Smith to be in an open marriage. The celebrity clarified the comments. Have a look:

June 2015: If the reports are to be believed, there were rumours that the two were splitting. Will Smith took to Facebook and clarified the rumours. Meanwhile, Jada Smith took it to Twitter and wrote, ''My king has spoken''. Check out the posts shared by Will Smith and Jada Smith:

My king has spoken. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) August 3, 2015

June 2017: Jada Pinkett Smith and August attended an award function together. The two were seen posing together at the 2017 BET Awards. Check out:

R&B singer August Alsina claimed he and Jada Pinkett Smith carried on a yearslong affair with Will Smith's blessing. https://t.co/xbXvg6uRti … via @HuffPostEnt — News & Quotes (@LesVDavis) July 25, 2020

July 2017: Jada made an appearance on the Watch What Happens Live, which is one of the most popular chat shows hosted by Andy Cohen. She was asked the craziest rumour that she has heard about her family. Jada Pinkett Smith replied, "..that Will and I are swingers..it's constant.. and I'm like I wish".

June 30, 2020: August Alsina made an appearance in an interview for discussing his new album titled The Product III: State of Emergency and about his documentary. August Alsina shared the interview on his official YouTube channel.

In the interview, the singer claimed that he and Jada went on dates when she was married to Will Smith. He said, "I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they’ve spoken on several times and it not involving romanticism''.

Continuing, he added, ''And I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so that I can die right now, and be ok with knowing that I fully gave myself to somebody.... And some people never get that in this lifetime''.

July 10, 2020: Jada Pinkett Smith brought her husband on Red Table Talk, her Facebook Watch show. He came there to address the narratives about their affair. She spoke about her relationship with August Alsina. Jada shared how she and Smith were separated.

There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 2, 2020

In order to address the recent headlines regarding @AugustAlsina, @jadapsmith got on her @FacebookWatch show, @RedTableTalk, to set the record straight alongside an appearance from husband, #WillSmith! Thoughts on their discussion?! #OhNoPeriod #SoundCloud https://t.co/djAilIGskH pic.twitter.com/XA31e1NXQH — Remind Me To Tell You Podcast (@RMTTYPodcast) July 25, 2020

August expressed his perspectives about the Red Table Talk. He took to Twitter and penned, ''If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids. It’s always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart. Anyway, NEXT!!''. Check out the post shared by the singer:

If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids.

It’s always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart.

Anyway, NEXT!! — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) July 10, 2020

