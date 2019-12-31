Top 4 Justin Bieber Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist

Justin Bieber is one of the most popular contemporary pop stars. The singer has never failed to impress his fans around the world. Justin Bieber has enthralled all of his audience with a variety of uncanny melodies. Each new release of Justin Bieber is highly anticipated by the fans and that has developed a great number of admirers. Here are some of Justin Bieber's most popular songs, apart from Baby.

10000 hours

Justin Bieber recently dropped his new music with Dan and Shay. Titled as '10000 hours', the song is known to be ventured in country music. The song features his wife Hailey Baldwin. The song received mixed reactions.

Never Say Never

Apart from Justin Bieber, this song also features Jaden Smith. The Karate Kid was one of the classic movies that garnered a lot of attention due to Jaden Smith's performance. This was a perfect opportunity to get the superstar in this Never Say Never soundtrack.

@jaden has never been on a bad song including Never Say Never with Justin Bieber and that's EXACTLY why I know every lyric https://t.co/wcEUKkoZzF — ur fav indigenous tarot reader (@rubykyanite) October 23, 2019

Cold Water

Cold Water song peaked and ranked at No. 1 on the club listings. This song was a massive hit everywhere in 2016. The song garnered a lot of attention from the fans. The song also received high praise from critics.

Mistletoe

Justin Bieber recorded a Christmas soundtrack and it is one of the songs that reached in time for the festive season in 2011. The song is written by Justin, Nasri Atweh and Adam Messinger. It bagged the top position on Billboard's annual Holiday 100. The song also catalogued the year's biggest seasonal hits.

While we wait https://t.co/SLIG4jWzwK — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 24, 2019

