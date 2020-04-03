Did You Know That Will Smith Holds A Guinness Book Of World Records?

Will Smith has clocked over three decades the Hollywood. The actor still manages to stay at a higher position after years of a successful career. Will Smith got his big breakthrough in television with the '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Later, his 90s flick Bad Boys alongside Martin Lawrence was the movie with which he rose to fame.

However, did you know that Will Smith has also got his name added in Guinness World Record? The Men In Black actor broke the world record in the year 2005, for the number of premieres attended by a celebrity in one day. While promoting his film Hitch, Will Smith toured across Britain in an attempt to make three red-carpet screenings of the flick.

He made his appearances starting in Manchester, before flying to London and then finally Birmingham. Will Smith was later registered in the Guinness Book of Records for accomplishing the greatest number of public appearances in just 12 hours. At each red carpet event, the Suicide Squad star was spotted dressed casually in a camel coat, jeans and leather cap. He was greeted by thousands of fans. In London, he was joined by his 'Hitch' co-stars Eva Mendes and Amber Valletta.

Talking to an international daily, Will Smith said that he found it cool to get into the Guinness Book of World Records. He loved the beautiful day and the response he gained from his fans. He further added that he loves being able to meet his fans and followers. Will Smith was overwhelmed with the people's reaction and he was grateful that they came out to see him in the snow.

On the work front, Will Smith will be next seen in his upcoming film titled King Richard, which is promoted to be a biopic. The film is based on the life of Richard Williams, father of tennis players Serena Williams and sister Venus Williams. Check out Will Smith's look.

