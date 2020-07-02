Neena Gupta Shares She Uses Sign Language To Talk To Her Husband As He Records Video

Currently, Neena Gupta is in quarantine with her husband Vivek Mehra at their Mukteshwar residence since the past few months in the wake of the global coronavirus lockdown. She is making the best of her time there. A few hours ago, Neena Gupta shared an IGTV video on her Instagram speaking about the sign language she has to use when talking to her husband, as the husband records the video. Take a look at the video here -

Neena Gupta's Lockdown Diary

In the video shared by Neena on July 2, 2020, the Badhaai Ho actor can be spotted talking about her latest lockdown story that involved her husband. She shared that she uses sign language to talk to her husband as he is too busy engaged with his mobile phone. Here, Neena Gupta depicts the signs she uses when she calls him for lunch or dinner while informing him that she is off to bed and when she is going for a walk.

The funny part of her video is that it is recorded by Neena Gupta's husband himself. The Last Color actor also mentioned in her caption, "Best part husband hi video shoot ker raha tha thank u Vivek". Here, the actor looks gorgeous in a mehndi green top paired with a white skirt. She accessorised her simple look with a pair of jhumkas and creamish jhooti. Check out Neena Gupta's Instagram.

Talking about Neena Gupta's lockdown diaries, the Panga star has been quite active on Instagram, sharing beautiful glimpses of her stay at Mukteshwar. From amazing views of the hill station to birds chirping or the trees filled with fruits, Neena Gupta has shared it all with her fans. The actor has been self-isolating in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand with her husband. She also celebrated her 61st birthday with her husband at Mukteshwar. Check out some of Neena Gupta's videos and photos -

Neena Gupta's projects

On the professional front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Here, she shared screen space with Jitendra Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana. In the film, she portrayed the role of the mother of the leading character Aman Tripathi played by Jitendra Kumar. The actor was also seen in Amazon's TV Series, Panchayat. In it, she was seen in the role of Manju Devi who is the leader of the village where the lead actor Jitendra Kumar's character goes to live. For her upcoming, she will be next seen in Gwalior and an untitled Kaashvi Nair Film.

