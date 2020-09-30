Will Smith Lost Out On Many Million Dollars After He Turned Down Hit Film 'The Matrix'

Will Smith's Men In Black film series commenced in the year 1997. During that era, it garnered praises from the audience. Soon after Men In Black's success, Will Smith was considered to play the role of Neo in The Matrix. However, he decided to turn down the role as he was intrigued by another project.

Interestingly, the makers of The Matrix then roped in Keanu Reeves to essay the role of Neo in the film. A Business Insider report stated that actor Keanu Reeves earned around $250 million for all three Matrix movies. However, the same report also mentioned that Will Smith made only $100 million from the third Men In Black movies.

In his YouTube video titled Why I Turned Down The Matrix, Will Smith spoke at length about why he turned down the film. "It’s been gossiped about in Hollywood for years, but this is the true story behind why Will Smith turned down the role of Neo in The Matrix" read the caption on the video. Take a look at it below.

Will Smith's net worth

As per a report by Wealthy Gorilla, Will Smith's net worth is estimated at $350 million. The 51-year-old began his career by forming the rap group DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, in the 80s. Actor-rapper Will Smith has been a part of a slew of movies in his prolific career.

The Matrix cast

Helmed by Lilly Wachowski, Lana Wachowski, The Matrix cast includes Keanu Reeves, Carrie‑Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne, Hugo Weaving, Joe Pantoliano and others. It all began in 1999 when the film franchise began. After its success, the makers released The Matrix Reloaded in 2003, which was again a hit. After this, the third instalment of the movie titled The Matrix Revolutions was released. The success of the series doesn't stop there as the makers of the movie are all set to release The Matrix 4 too.

As per a report by Deadline, Daniel Bernhardt will reprise his role as Agent Johnson in the fourth instalment of The Matrix. More so, the report added that the team of the film recently resumed production after a long break of five months due to the pandemic. Actors Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett will be seen in the film, alongside new stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Ibarra, Neil Patrick Harris, Toby Onwumere, Brian J. Smith, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Ellen Hollman.

