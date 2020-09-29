Will Smith Shares Tour Of 'Fresh Prince' Mansion; Actor Says He Wants It To Himself

Will Smith's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was one of the most popular sitcoms in the 90s. Recently, Will Smith reunited with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast to take a video tour of the series’ classic mansion. The mansion of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will be available to rent on Airbnb to mark the show's 30th anniversary for five nights. He shared a 5-minute teaser announcing the news and taking a tour of the mansion with DJ Jazzy Jeff, who was also a part of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast.

Will Smith's video tour of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion

Will Smith took a video tour of the mansion that was used to shoot the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The mansion will be available on rent as an Airbnb to celebrate 30 years of the show. The mansion will be available for 5 days for $30 per night. Will Smith along with DJ Jazzy started by entering the mansion and going to different rooms of the mansion in the five minutes teaser. The mansion has a lot of memorabilia of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The two goof around in the house while Will Smith says that he knows that the house is for other people but he wants to keep the mansion to himself as it is massive.

Along with DJ Jazzy and Will Smith, other The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast members such as Daphne Maxwell Reid, Karyn Parsons, Alfonso Ribeiro, and Tatyana Ali accompany them to take a tour of the house. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast walk around the mansion while seeing the renovated version of it and talking about their memories in the mansion.

Will Smith before concluding says, “This image represents all that the Banks family represented All of the hopes and all of the dreams and all of the possibilities. Being able to grow and excel in the world, being able to have family and love, make mistakes and not get punished for it, get caught by somebody who cares about you and building and elevating in the world. That image represents an oasis and a ladder to become whatever the greatest version of yourself is.”

About The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will return with a reboot show called Bel-Air with two seasons that will be aired on Peacock. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot's release is said to be in 2021. Will Smith recently announced this news on his Youtube channel.

