Will Smith's Movies To Watch Before His Film 'Bad Boys 3' Releases

Will Smith remains one of the best actors in Hollywood even after being in the industry for over three decades. During those days, Will was one of those actors of his generation who would have the ability to make a small project into a blockbuster. The actor got his first break in the movie Bad Boys but, Will Smith had done a few hit films before Bad boys, read ahead to know

Will Smith movies to watch before 'Bad Boys 3'

Ali

Based on the life of Muhammad Ali, Ali was a movie released in 2001. It's a boxing movie about the most famous boxer ever, but the movie is less about boxing and more about the politics in the game, capturing the struggles of the actor, through this socio-political situation. Ali was recognised with the Best Actor in the leading role Oscar nomination for Will Smith.

Pursuit of Happyness

Pursuit of Happyness is about a struggling salesman who finds himself and his five-year-old son evicted from their San Fransisco apartment. He later lands an internship at a prestigious brokerage firm and he and his son endure many hardships in pursuit of his dream of a better life for the two off them. The film is directed by Gabriele Muccino and is an autobiographical drama based on a real-life entrepreneur Chris Gardner.

Men in Black

Men in Black is Barry Sonnenfeld’s dark humorous adaptation of a sci-fi comic book starring Will Smith as James Edwards and Tommy Lee Jones as K. Will Smith played the role of an athletic cop from New York City who is recruited by K. They are nicknamed as Men in Black for their assigned uniforms that include black suits, shoes, tie and sunglasses. They are specially assigned to recover ornaments stolen by an intergalactic terrorist.

