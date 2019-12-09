Will Smith Performs A Lullaby Rendition At Times Square For The 'Big Sleep Out' Event

The Pursuit of Happyness star Will Smith appeared at the world's big sleepout night in Time Square. Will Smith was invited to speak and share his valuable wisdom on how to end homelessness. the Big Sleep out event was started by Josh Littlejohn in the intention of ending the homelessness all over the world. The event didn't just take place in Times Square, but also in 50 places all over the world including New York, London and New Delhi in the aim to raise money and awareness about homeless people and their plight. Will Smith spoke about his experience with homelessness in his legendary movie where he played Chris Gardner. Read on for the details about the event.

ALSO READ| Will Smith Backs Mena Massoud After His Confession Of Not Auditioning Since Aladdin

Will Smith Performed a rendition of ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ at 'Big Sleep Out'

Will Smith performed a version of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air's theme song as a lullaby for the people who were starting to sleep during the Big Sleep Out at the Times Square. The Genie from Aladdin also shared about his role as Chris Gardner in The Pursuit of Happyness and how that portrayal changed his perception about the homelessness. Gardner said that the plight that the homeless people deal with is painful even to think of. The fact that a lot of people don't have somewhere to go and are not able to provide a safe shelter on their child's head is a horrific experience. The main goal of the Big Sleep Out was to raise awareness as well as donate as much as $50 million to the local and global charities who work for providing shelter to the homeless people. Will Smith also revealed that if somebody is currently in NYC or California, then they can go and donate a dinner for a homeless child just by visiting the local Walgreens store. Take a look at what the Knockturnal's writer Kadeem Lundy tweeted with regards to Will Smith and the event.

Will Smith speaking at World's #BigSleepOut in Times Square pic.twitter.com/gDVKEHa4FF — Kadeem Lundy (@KLunJuly9) December 8, 2019

ALSO READ| Spies In Disguise: Will Smith As A Spy Pigeon Is Sure To Crack You Up

Will Smith and Mena Massoud recent news

The Walt Disney's 2019 movie Aladdin starring Mena Massoud and Will Smith were recently in the news when Mena Massoud confessed that he hasn't received even a single audition after his Disney stint. His revelation took the industry by a storm as it was unexpected news that Massoud didn't land up at any audition post his massive success Disney movie Aladdin. Will Smith was asked to comment about Massoud's statement while was walking the Red Carpet for his movie Spies of Disguise, to which Will Smith responded saying that the Egyptian-Canadian actor has nothing to be worried about as he is a spectacular actor and the future is bright for brilliant actors like him.

ALSO READ| Bad Boys For Life Trailer: Audience Excited For The Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Film

ALSO READ| Will Smith Shares Video Of A Turkey Crossing The Road On Thanksgiving

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.