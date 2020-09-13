Will Smith Movies Where He Plays The Role Of Law Enforcer, See List Here

Will Smith has garnered numerous unprecedented roles to his credit, be it a cop, an army man or a secret agent. He has performed in several movies from which fans remember his iconic roles. Here, we have listed down a few movies of the actor where he played the role of a law enforcer.

Also Read | Will Smith's Wife Jada Smith Convinced Him To Take Up The Lead Role In 'Men In Black'

Bad boys

Bad Boys franchise is a series of American action-comedy film directed by George Gallo. The film series star Martin Lawrence and Will Smith as two Miami narcotics detectives, Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey. The series has three instalments. The story usually revolves around the detective duo that faces challenges together in their own quirky way.

Source: Still from Bad Boys

Also Read | Will Smith's 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Saved Him From Bankruptcy, Read More Trivia

Men in Black

The Men in Black franchise is one of the popular works of Will Smith. Men in Black is a sci-fi, action-comedy films helmed by Barry Sonnenfeld. The series has released 4 instalments of Men in Black. The plot of the franchise revolves around Agent J played by Will Smith and Agent K played by Tommy Lee Jones, who are members of a secretive organisation. The firm was established to monitor and keep a track of alien activity on Earth.

Source: Still from Men in Black

Independence day

Will Smith's movies also include Independence day which is a Sci-fi Action film directed and co-written by Roland Emmerich. The film features Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, Margaret Colin, Randy Quaid, Judd Hirsch, Robert Loggia, Harvey Fierstein and James Rebhorn. Will Smith plays the role of Captain Steven Hiller who is a competent pilot. The plot of the film revolves around 3 brave men and a ragtag group of survivors who unite to save the earth from getting destroyed by an alien species.

Source: Still from Independence Day

Wild Wild West

Wild Wild West is a western action comedy film that released in 1996. The film was directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, produced by Jon Peters. The film stars Will Smith and Kevin Kline as two U.S. Secret Service agents. They work together in order to protect U.S. President Grant and the US from dangerous threats during the American Old West. Will Smith plays a US army captain.

Source: Still from Wild Wild West

Also Read | Here Is Why Will Smith Took A Sabbatical From 2008 To 2012; Read Details Here

Bright

Bright is an American action fantasy flick that was a Netflix Original and released on the OTT platform on December 22, 2017. The film stars Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Édgar Ramírez, and Ike Barinholtz as the lead characters. Bright is the first Netflix Original movie to have a sequel.

The film is written by Max Landis and directed by David Ayer. The plot of the film revolves around an alternate world where humans coexist with sentient races, notably orcs and elves. Will Smith is playing a veteran LAPD officer, Daryl Ward.

Gemini Man

One of Will Smith's movies where he was critically acclaimed in Gemini Man. It is an action thriller film released in 2019. Will Smith plays Henry Brogan, a former Marine Scout Sniper. He now works as an assassin for the DIA. He plays a double role in the movie. Henry finds himself by an assassin who has similar skills like him. He later realises that the assassin is actually his own clone.

Also Read | Will Smith Refused To Kiss A Co-actor For A Scene In 'Six Degrees Of Separation;' Know Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.