Will Smith's 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Saved Him From Bankruptcy, Read More Trivia

Will Smith is one of the most loved actors in Hollywood and over the years he has worked in several hit film franchises and TV series too. One such show is The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which is now getting a reboot. But did you know that this show saved the actor's career? Here are some more lesser-known facts about Will Smith and his career.

Facts about Will Smith

His real name

Many think that Will Smith is his legal name but this is not the case. It is said that his real name is Willard Carroll Smith Jr. He changed his name when he wanted to make a career in entertainment.

Education

Will Smith did not go to college. He did complete his high school from Overbrook High School in Philidelphia. Reportedly, he did not opt for a further education as he was already making millions from album sales at that time.

Millionaire status

It was reported that Will became a millionaire before he turned 18. It was due to his 1987 hit rap album Rock the House. The album made to the top of billboard 200 back then.

He almost went Bankrupt

It was reported that he was on a verge of bankruptcy. However, the hit TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air helped him get back on his feet. It was reported that this changed Will’s life and he learned how to manage his money better.

Role in the Matrix

It was reported that he was first offered the role of Neo in the Matrix. But he declined the role for another movie titled Wild Wild West. Keanu Reeves was then seen in the role of Neo in the film.

He learned swimming in 2015

It was reported that Margot Robbie and her mother, Sarie, taught Will Smith how to swim while on the set of 2015's Focus.

He was previously married to Sheree Zampino

Before meeting Jada, Will was in a three-year marriage with Sheree Zampino who also was an actress and a businesswoman. Both were married from 1992 to 1995, and it was reported that Sheree was the one who called it quits on the relationship. They had a son together who is named Trey Smith and they both have been on good terms with one another.

Will Smith is dubbed as Mr. July

The Men In Black actor has earned the titled Mr. July. It is because as an actor, he has given most of the hit films in the month of July. To name a few: Men in Black, Wild, Wild West, Bad Boys II and I, Robot.

