Will Smith Reveals He Once Borrowed $10,000 From Drug Dealer Friend To Pay Tax Debt: Read

American actor Will Smith has recently opened up about his entire life as he penned down his memoir Will. He released his memoir on November 9 and is now celebrating the same on his book tour. The actor is currently on the UK leg of his book tour and sat down with Idris Elba in London at the Savoy Theatre on Thursday. During his conversation with Elba, the actor revealed he once found an unconventional way to pay back the IRS at the beginning of his career.

Will Smith had his fair share of struggle before finding success in acting. The Pursuit of Happyness actor began his career as a rapper in the 1980s. He addressed himself as the Fresh Prince and used to perform with one of his friends. By the end of the 1980s, Smith came under a lot of tax debt as he was spending money freely.

As per a video of Smith and Elba's chat, obtained by Metro, Smith revealed he lost everything before landing on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. The actor further said, "I'm not sure what the government is like with taxes in the UK, but in the US, they take it seriously." He added, "So, Uncle Sam wanted his money. I didn't forget, I just didn't pay." Smith was forced to sell everything he owned and was left with nothing. The actor said he knew whatever his life was going to be, it was going to be in Los Angeles and therefore borrowed money from a drug dealer friend.

Smith said, "So, I borrowed $10,000 from a friend of mine who was a purveyor of neighbourhood pharmaceuticals," and left the audience in splits. He also revealed he used the money to move to Los Angeles.

Will Smith releases his memoir

Will Smith penned his entire life down in his memoir Will. The actor has written about his early life, career's beginning and relationship crisis in his biography. On November 9, the actor sat down with his family to officially release the book. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him unwrapping the final print of the book. Sharing the video, the Men In Black actor announced, "Thank y’all for letting me share my life and my stories with you. Will The Book is officially out worldwide!!"

(Image: AP)