Will Smith Says He Is Not A 'sequel Guy', Express Unhappiness For THIS Movie Series

Jimmy Fallon is popular for his late-night television show called, The Tonight Show where he calls a number of popular celebrities to talk about their work. The stars come on the show and usually speak about their personal and professional lives.

A recent guest on the show was Will Smith, who spoke to Fallon about his views on Men In Black 2. Will Smith says he is not a “sequel guy”. Though he has not specified if he was unhappy with Men In Black 2 or Men In Black 3 but his absence in Men In Black: International says a lot.

Will Smith on making sequels

Will Smith spoke about the Men In Black series while he was promoting the third installment of Bad Boys. Smith expressed his unhappiness about MIB and said that the makers have taken ample time to make the latest part. He adds how the characters would have grown since the previous film was released. He also said that Bad Boys took a lot of time because he did not want to make it as a cash grab. Smith claimed that Bad Boys For Life is going to be an entertaining experience that will be enjoyed by the viewers.

