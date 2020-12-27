Will Smith Talks About What Advice He Would Give To His Younger Self; Read Details

Will Smith is one of the most celebrated American artists in the world who has essayed a variety of roles in his entire music and movie career so far. As the actor essayed a different role in one of his latest movies, Gemini Man, he talked about it and was asked as to what would happen if something happened with him similar to that of the movie, Gemini Man. Let’s take a look at what he said and know more about Will Smith’s movies and family, etc.

According to the reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Will Smith discussed his role in one of his movies, Gemini Man in which he was featured opposite himself. He essayed the role of his younger self in the movie which was amusing for his fans but the movie still couldn't get the love that the team was hoping for.

When Will Smith was asked about what advice he would give to his younger self, he stated that the younger version of himself, there’d be a certain naivety to youth that was powerful. He added that when one doesn’t know something, they became aggressive. He then continued that instead of giving, he would ask his younger self for advice and stated how for the last two years he had been trying to recapture that youthful fearlessness.

Later on, Will Smith also talked about that fearlessness including his bungee jumping adventure on his 50th birthday. He stated how that was probably the scariest thing he had ever done in 25 years.

Will Smith’s family

The actor first got married in 1992 and later got divorced after three years. He shared a son from his first wife who appeared in one of his music videos as well. Later on, the actor married the actor Jada Korean Pinkett and now shares two children with her namely Jaden Christopher Syre Smith and Willow Camille Reign Smith. Both of his children have appeared in the movies alongside him.

Will Smith’s movies

There’s a huge list of Will Smith’s movies that have always been a treat to his fans. Some of Will Smith’s movies include Bad Boys, Enemy of the State, Wild Wild West, Men In Black, Made In America, Six Degrees of Separation, Independence Day, Shark Tale, Hitch, The Pursuit of Happyness, Seven Pounds, After Earth and many more.

