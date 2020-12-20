Will Smith Opens Up About His Experience Shooting For 'Aladdin' In Jordon

Will Smith is one of the most well-known and celebrated American actors and rappers. The artist has won four Grammy Awards and has also been acknowledged as "the most powerful actor in Hollywood" by Newsweek. Will Smith's movies like Ali, The Pursuit of Happyness, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt.

In 2019, Will Smith was cast to play the lead character of the genie in the American musical fantasy drama, Aladdin. The movie was majorly shot in Jordan and from what Will Smith has revealed, it seems like this was his “greatest time shooting”. Read further ahead to know more about Will Smith’s experience shooting in Jordon.

Will Smith’s experience shooting in Jordon

Will Smith’s movies have always been huge superhits and the actor has often been praised for his great performance and on-screen presence. 2019’s Aladdin, that also featured Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud as the lead characters, was also a huge success at the box-office as it reportedly earned over $1 billion worldwide. The movie was a super success and even the actors, especially Will Smith, has had a gala time shooting for it in Jordan.

According to reports from Khaleej Times, the Men In Black actor has said that he was the happiest when they were shooting for the movie in Wadi Rum, Jordan, because of its warm weather. The actor revealed that when the cast and crew of the movie were shooting in Wadi Rum, he experienced the wonder and awe that he wanted to infuse his character from the movie with. Will Smith said that he had the “greatest time shooting” in Jordan because it was very beautiful. Will Smith's Instagram post also show that the actor was having a great time.

Talking about Naomi Scott, who was not scheduled to shoot in Jordan, Will Smith said that she missed out on a lot of fun that the cast and crew of Aladdin had in Jordan. According to reports from the same entertainment daily, Naomi Scott also revealed that Will Smith was very generous with her. The actor was willing to fly Naomi Scott all the way to Jordan even when she wasn’t scheduled to shoot over there just so that she didn’t have to miss out on the beautiful place. But, Naomi Scott, unfortunately, had many meetings organised in Los Angeles and so she couldn’t be at Jordan.

