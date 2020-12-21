Will Smith Talks About Being Self-aware And His Strengths As An Actor

Hollywood actor Will Smith began his career as a rapper and slowly grew as an actor with many blockbuster films. In an interview, Will Smith spoke about self-awareness and his strength as an actor and a comedian. Take a look at what the actor said before he became an A-list Hollywood actor.

Will Smith on his self-awareness and strengths

Will Smith's movies have entertained the audience for decades. He made his debut in the entertainment industry as a Grammy award rapper in Philadelphia. One of his best roles was on the comedy series Bel – Air’s new prince which aired for a long time. A video recently resurfaced on the internet wherein Will Smith was interviewed by Charlie Rose. In the interview with Charlie Rose in 2002, Will described his portrayal as Muhammad Ali in the film Ali. Will spoke about a few actors like Eddie Murphy and Denzel Washington.

He said that Eddie Murphy is funnier than he will ever be. Similarly, he added that Denzel is much more powerful than him when it comes to comedy. But he mentioned that according to him, his strength is that he could do everything well. He mentioned that he could do a little bit of everything well and he focused on this strength of his. He added that he was aware that these were his strengths and he had to work hard on them.

Along with Murphy and Denzel, he also spoke about other actors like Robin Williams and Tom Hanks who were extremely popular at the time. Will Smith was inspired by Robin Williams and his career. He said that this is where he wanted to be in his career in future. He also added that he will never be able to reach compete with Denzel Washington in his entire life. He mentioned that he would have to dedicate his entire life to ever compete at that level.

Talking about his opportunities, Will told Rose that it was very important for one to know who they are. He was very clear about who he was as a person. He mentioned that he had lived with Ali to its physical, emotional, spiritual and financial end. He continued saying that he knew the definition of himself which also defined what he wants to be in the future. He added that he knew that he was stronger than he thought and it will show as time passed.

Will Smith has started a quarantine special Will from home on Snapchat. He surprises various people who have been recognised for their act of selflessness. He has shared a few glimpses from Will from Home on his Instagram. He also shared a throwback picture from his Bel Air series. He tagged Alfonso Ribeiro as 2020 and Tyra Banks as himself looking forward to 2021 which he tagged as himself. Take a look at some of the posts on Will Smith's Instagram.

