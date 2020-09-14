Can Ranveer As Will Smith From 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Be Perfect In B'wood Remake?

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired for six seasons until 1996. 30 years later, the surviving cast is reuniting for a special episode. The plot revolves around a teenager, Will from Philadelphia who hits a gang by mistake while playing basketball. They get angry and confront the boy and this makes his mother afraid for her son’s safety. She then sends her son away to live with the latter’s rich uncle and aunt. The couple lives in a wealthy and affluent neighbourhood of Bel-Air in Los Angeles. However, Will has trouble mingling with his upper class extend family. If this series is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors perfect for the roles.

Will Smith- Ranveer Singh

He is a street-smart teenager whose antics get him into trouble with the local gang of Philadelphia. After moving to the affluent neighbourhood of Bel-Air, he finds it difficult to adjust to the sophisticated ways of his extended family. Known for his comic acting, Ranveer Singh seems just the person for this role.

Image credit: WillSmithfansreal Instagram, Ranveer Singh Instagram

Phillip Banks- Boman Irani

He is Will’s uncle who becomes the local guardian of Will when his mother sends him to live with the Banks’. Known for playing such roles deftly, Boman Irani seems ideal for this role.

Image credit: JamesAveryrip Instagram, Boman Irani Instagram

Vivian Banks- Dimple Kapadia

She is Will’s aunt and the wife of Phillips who is known for her sophisticated ways. Having portrayed similar roles on screen before, Dimple Kapadia seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: msdaphne13 Instagram, Dimple Kapadia Instagram

Carlton Banks- Ranbir Kapoor

He is the son of Phillip and Vivian and Will’s cousin. He is known for having an attitude of entitled towards life. Known for his great acting skill, Ranbir Kapoor seems like he will be able to pull off this role.

Image credit: Alfonso Ribeiro Instagram, RanbirKapoorofficial Instagram

Hilary Banks- Tara Sutaria

She is the daughter of the Banks’ who is known for being a spoilt teenager and has somewhat of a rocky relationship with Will. Known for playing a similar character in Student of the Year 2, Tara Sutaria seems like she might be able to portray this role to perfection.

Image credit: Karyn Parsons Instagram, Tara Sutaria Instagram

Ashley Banks- Kiara Advani

She is the other daughter of the Banks’. Ashely is known for her impressionable personality. Kiara Advani had played a docile, meek girl in Kabir Singh, making her ideal to play this character.

Image credit: Tatyana Ali Instagram, Kiara Advani Instagram

Geoffrey Butler- Paresh Rawal

He is also one of the important characters in the series and if a Bollywood remake is produced, Paresh Rawal seems like just the person for this role.

Image credit: thefreshprinceofbelair Instagram, PareshRawal1955 Instagram

