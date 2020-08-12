Will Smith Settles Lawsuit Over Serena Williams' Father's Biopic 'King Richard'

Warner Bros. and Will Smith’s production company have now settled the lawsuit which was filed previously over ‘King Richard’. Essaying the life story of the father of the tennis powerhouses Venus and Serena Williams, King Richard is the biopic made on Richard Williams. This family drama project hit a bit of a snag when TW3 Entertainment and Power Move Multimedia filed a lawsuit claiming breach of contract.

As per reports presented by Deadline, Richard Williams and son Chavoita Lesane were also named in the lawsuit. The case presented an unfortunate situation related to calculating misappropriation and interference with the accusers’ intellectual property. The seven-claim complaint from TW3 Entertainment and Power Move Multimedia also alleged that the accusers’ good faith and contractually protected efforts to bring out an amazing story visually were met with offenders’ greed with disregard for accusers’ existing right.

The case was filed in the month of June and now within less than two months after the breach of contract lawsuit was filed, all parties have reportedly reached a deal. According to the outlets, Warner Bros. said that ‘the matter has been resolved informally’. The outlet also stated that according to the legal documents, signed on August 7 by Judge Mel Red Recana, the parties ‘have entered into a settlement of this matter, and Plaintiffs are dismissing their claims against these defendants with prejudice’.

The biopic ‘King Richard’ is helmed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. It is adapted from a script written by Zach Baylin which is based on Willaims’ 2014 memoir titles ‘Black and White: The Way I See It'. The movie was initially slated to hit the silver screens in 2020 until it met with production delays amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Currently, the film is scheduled to release in late 2021.

Men in Black actor Will will be seen essaying the lead role of Richard Williams in the movie. Along with him, the film will feature Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton portraying the role of Venus Williams and Serena Williams respectively. Dyan McDermott, Jon Bernthal, and Live Schreiber will also be seen playing pivotal roles.

