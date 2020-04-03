Will Smith's Love For Comedy Gets Him To Host & Produce Stand-up Series 'This Joka'

Will Smith has made it to the headlines for his upcoming stand-up comedy series. The popular actor is going to host and executive produce a 16-episode stand-up comedy series, This Joka. The series will star some upcoming as well as established comedians. The show is expected to deliver a mix of different stand-up sets, one-on-one conversations between Smith and the comics and documentary footage from backstage and around Las Vegas. Read more to know about will Smith’s comedy series.

About Will Smith's comedy series This Joka

Will Smith is all set to host and executive produce the film under his production house, Westbrook Studios banner. An entertainment portal’s report states that Topgolf Entertainment Group will also be part producers as their Las Vegas outlet will serve as one of the locations for Will Smith’s stand-up series. Terence Carter, co-president of Westbrook Studios said the show is taking place because of Will's love and respect for stand-up comedy.

The show will feature comedians including Baron Vaughn, Megan Gailey, Punkie Johnson, Sean Patton, Rosebud Baker, Shane Torres, Clayton English, Christi Chiello, Vanessa Gonzalez, Martin Urbano, Sam Tallent, David Gborie, Jackie Fabulous, Chris Estrada, Rell Battle and Daphnique Springs.

Reportedly, George Wallace, Demi Adejuyigbe and Shawn Wasabi are also going to make "special appearances" in Will Smith’s comedy series, This Joka.

On professional front

On the professional end, Will smith was recently seen in his action thriller, Bad Boys For Life. Bad Boys for Life is the third instalment to the Bad Boys franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as police detectives. The stars have been the centre of attraction of the Bad Boys series and have managed to earn fans from all over the world with their performances. The film is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Will Smith.

