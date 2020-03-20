Will Smith Jokingly Blames Himself For The Spread Of Misinformation About COVID-19

Hollywood megastar Will Smith has jokingly stated that his film titled I Am Legend is responsible for misinformation that has spread globally surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic. In a Facebook show hosted by his wife Jada Pinkett, daughter Willow Smith and mother-in-law Adrienne Banfield-Jones, titled Red Table Talk, the actor came as a guest for an episode. While he discussed an array of topics, some of which revolve around the Coronavirus outbreak, he mentioned about his film.

Red Table Table talk about COVID-19

According to reports, while talking to the women on the show, Will Smith stated that he feels responsible for a lot of misinformation that has spread in the world. he stated that because he did a movie titled I Am Legend in 2008, he feels that the movie has contributed to the spread of wrong information. The movie showcases a scientist who is the lone survivor of a plague and Smith’s character uses his own immune blood to reverse the effects of the virus that has spread.

During the episode, Will Smith spoke about what flattening the curve means. In a video shared by the 51-year-old actor on his social media account, he can be herd explain the meaning of what the term means. He captioned the post saying that his family had held an emergency Red Table Talk in order to get some clarity about the virus.

Jada Pinkett Smith stated that the emergency Red Table talk episode was focused on getting information about Coronavirus.

We as a family were able to come around for @redtabletalk to get some questions answered. I hope this episode will help you and your family have discussions about COVID-19 and what it all means during this time as well. Stay healthy and safe❤️ https://t.co/u4EjnxOgyi pic.twitter.com/CZa8o1BXDR — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) March 18, 2020

Will Smith’s wife and actor Jada also stated that their 21-year-old son Jaden Smith stayed at home to practice social distancing like a responsible person. She also added that Jaden is worried about his grandma and that he has been travelling a lot recently. He hence thought it would be best to practice social distancing and was therefore absent from the show.

