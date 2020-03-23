The Debate
Coronavirus: Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith & Other Celebs Attend #ClubQuarantine Event

Hollywood News

Coronavirus pandemic got celebrities like Michelle Obama, Will Smith, Oprah Winfrey and others witness DJ D-Nice's #ClubQuarantine event on Instagram. Read more

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai
coronavirus

DJ D-Nice has gained massive popularity since he hosted his Saturday #ClubQuarantine event on Instagram. The live event was streamed by more than 100,000 people that also included some of the world’s most popular personalities.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a number of people are trying to finding new ways to come together also keeping themselves physically apart. DJ D-Nice’s Saturday event certainly broke the internet that also attracted some popular faces like Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Michelle Obama attended the event. Read more to know which other celebrities attended DJ D-Nice Instagram event amidst Coronavirus pandemic. 

A post shared by D-Nice (@dnice) on

DJ D-Nice launches his #ClubQuarantine event on Instagram due to Coronavirus 

A number of celebrities attended the party while sitting inside their respective houses on Saturday night. Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Michelle Obama, Missy Elliott, Ava DuVernay and Kelly Rowland were reportedly witnessing DJ D-Nice event.

A number of these celebrities and fans took to their social media to express what they feel about #ClubQuarantine event due to the Coronavirus pandemic. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

First Published:
COMMENT
