Coronavirus: Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith & Other Celebs Attend #ClubQuarantine Event

DJ D-Nice has gained massive popularity since he hosted his Saturday #ClubQuarantine event on Instagram. The live event was streamed by more than 100,000 people that also included some of the world’s most popular personalities.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a number of people are trying to finding new ways to come together also keeping themselves physically apart. DJ D-Nice’s Saturday event certainly broke the internet that also attracted some popular faces like Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Michelle Obama attended the event. Read more to know which other celebrities attended DJ D-Nice Instagram event amidst Coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Paulo Dybala Coronavirus Update: Juve Star's Family In Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Fears

Also Read | Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Chicagoans Sing Bon Jovi's 'Livin On Prayer' To Show Solidarity

DJ D-Nice launches his #ClubQuarantine event on Instagram due to Coronavirus

A number of celebrities attended the party while sitting inside their respective houses on Saturday night. Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Michelle Obama, Missy Elliott, Ava DuVernay and Kelly Rowland were reportedly witnessing DJ D-Nice event.

A number of these celebrities and fans took to their social media to express what they feel about #ClubQuarantine event due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Centre Includes Corporate Funds Spent To Tackle Coronavirus Under CSR As Cases Cross 400

💃🏾🕺🏾hangover from #ClubQuarantine last night!🍾Every1 was in the building!🌎It really felt like the good ole times! @djdnice we needed that energy let me give you your flowers 🌹🌸🌸🌺🌼🤗 https://t.co/fgogvO2ONZ — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 22, 2020

Best party of 1 and 100k I ever been to! Thanks @djdnice #ClubQuarantine — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 22, 2020

Me joining our staff meeting in 30 minutes because we’ve been ordered to stay at home and I partied too hard at #ClubQuarantine 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XIEZhVUUFn — The Sound Man (@Tha_audio_guy) March 23, 2020

Also Read | Madonna Calls Coronavirus ‘the Great Equalizer’ In Bizarre Bathtub Video; Faces Flak

Also Read | Fact Check: Can Clapping Kill Coronavirus? Fake News About Display Of Gratitude Busted

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.