Will Smith To Be Seen In A Brand New Avatar In Upcoming Biopic Titled 'King Richard'

Will Smith is all set to take his fans by storm with his upcoming film titled King Richard, which is touted to be a biopic. The film is based on the life of Richard Williams, father of tennis players Serena Williams and sister Venus Williams. Recently, Will Smith and his on-screen daughters were spotted shooting for the film, while the netizens could not identify Smith at first glance.

Unrecognisable Will Smith from the sets of King Richard

In King Richard, the 51-year-old actor will be essaying the role of Venus and Serena Willams' father Richard Williams, who coached his daughters to success and stardom. Will was recently spotted shooting with Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, who will play the roles of young Venus Williams and Serena Williams respectively. However, what surprised fans the most was Will Smith's never-seen-before avatar as Richard Williams with a salt-and-pepper look.

In one picture, Smith was spotted sporting a pink collared t-shirt with red shorts. In the other, he was donning a white t-shirt paired with a white jacket and red shorts along with high socks and white shoes. On the other hand, both his co-actors, Saniyya and Demi sported white polo shirts and vertically striped pink and yellow shorts respectively.

The film King Richard is being helmed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who is known for his movies like Stop, Stone Cars, and Monsters and Men to name a few. The movie has been written by Zach Baylin. Apart from Will, Saniyya and Demi, the movie also stars Jon Bernthal, Liev Schreiber, and Aunjanue Ellis in key roles. The film is expected to hit the silver screens on November 25, 2020.

