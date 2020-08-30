Will Smith's Popular Movies On Amazon Prime, From 'Bad Boys' To 'Men In Black'

Will Smith shot to fame after essaying a fictionalised role as himself in The French Prince Bel-Air. Ever since then, the actor has garnered numerous unprecedented roles to his credit, be it a supervillain or a secret agent. Here, we have listed down a few unforgettable movies of the actor that are available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime and should be added to your watch list.

Bad boys

Bad Boys franchise is a series of American action-comedy film created by George Gallo. Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the franchise has so far released three installments of the comedy flick. The story revolves around the life of two detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in the Miami Police Department. The story unveils how the detective duo faces their greatest obstacles together in a quirky way.

Men in black

Men in Black franchise is a series of sci-fi, action-comedy films helmed by Barry Sonnenfeld. Based on the Marvel comic series, the franchise has released four installments of the series. All the four films were distributed by Columbia Pictures under the production houses Amblin Entertainment and MacDonald/Parkes Productions. The premise of the franchise revolves around Agent J and Agent K, who are members of a secretive organisation. The firm was established to monitor and police alien activity on Earth.

ALSO READ| Did You Know Will Smith Turned Down An Offer To Play Neo In 'The Matrix'? Know Why

I Am legend

Set in New York City, I Am Legend is a post-apocalyptic action thriller film. Helmed by Francis Lawrence, the movie was loosely based on the novel of the same name penned down by Richard Matheson. Featuring Will Smith as a US Army virologist, the movie showcases the entire world being wiped out due to a virus. The virologist is the last human alive on the planet with a dog by his side.

ALSO READ| Will Smith's 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Saved Him From Bankruptcy, Read More Trivia

Suicide squad

Released in 2016, the Suicide Squad is an American superhero film based on the DC comics. It showcases a team of a supervillain who set out to protect the world with an ensemble cast. Directed by David Alyer, Will is seen essaying the role of Deadshot in the film. An expert assassin and marksman, he is a conflicted criminal yet loves his daughter a lot and wants to do the right thing for her.

ALSO READ| Will Smith Quotes that Will Inspire Fans To Be At Their Best, Check Out!

After Earth

Helmed by M. Night Shyamalan, After Earth is a 2013 post-apocalyptic action movie created by the original idea of Will Smith. The plot is set in the 31st century wherein humans are in conflict with a mysterious alien race. Meanwhile, a crash landing gets Kitai Raige and his father Cypher stranded on Earth.

ALSO READ| Will Smith's Unconventional Roles: From Genie In 'Aladdin' To Deadshot In 'Suicide Squad'

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Bad Boys & Men in Black)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.