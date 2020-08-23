Will Smith Quotes that Will Inspire Fans To Be At Their Best, Check Out!

Will Smith is one of the most loved actors in Hollywood who has been a part of several hit film franchises. Apart from being an actor, this Hollywood star also is a rapper. Over the years the actor has inspired several people with his life story. Here are some quotes from the actor that are worth taking a note-

Will Smith's popular quotes

“The first step is you have to say that you can.” "Too many people spend money they haven’t earned, to buy things they don’t want, to impress people they don’t like" "Life isn’t how many breaths you take, but it’s the moments that take your breath away.” "Fear is not real. The only place that fear can exist is in our thoughts of the future. It is a product of our imagination, causing us to fear things that do not at present and may not ever exist. Do not misunderstand me danger is very real, but fear is a choice.” “Money and success don’t change people; they merely amplify what is already there.”

"Being realistic is the most commonly traveled road to mediocrity." “Life is lived on the edge.” “In my mind, I’ve always been an A-list Hollywood superstar. Y’all just didn’t know yet.” “If you don’t fight for what you want, don’t cry for what you lost.” "If you’re absent during my struggle don’t expect to be present during my success.” “If you’re not making someone else’s life better, than you are wasting your time. Your life will become better by making other people’s lives better.”

“Don’t chase people. Be yourself, do your own thing and work hard. The right people – the ones who really belong in your life – will come to you. And stay.” "The separation of talent and skill is one of the greatest misunderstood concepts for people who are trying to excel, who have dreams, who want to do things. Talent you have naturally. Skill is only developed by hours and hours and hours of beating on your craft.” "I never viewed myself as particularly talented. Where I excel is ridiculous, sickening, work ethic. You know, while the other guy’s sleeping, I’m working.” "I don’t know what my calling is, but I want to be here for a bigger reason. I strive to be like the greatest people who have ever lived.” "Give me a problem, I'll give you a solution. I just love living. That's a feeling you can't fake. I'm glad every single day. I think that even the camera can feel that I'm a happy man." "If I weren't a musician/actor, I'd be a computer engineer. I was always good at math. I probably would have been the guy who invented the remote control if I'd been around then."

