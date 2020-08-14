Will Smith's Unconventional Roles: From Genie In 'Aladdin' To Deadshot In 'Suicide Squad'

Popular actor Will Smith rose to fame by essaying the fictionalised version of himself in the 1990’s television sitcom The French Prince Bel-Air. Since then, there was no turning back for him. From Men in Black to Bad Boys, audiences saw him essaying several roles be it that of a superhero or a real-life personality. In his stellar career, Will Smith has minted several unconventional roles to his credit. We have listed down a few unforgettable roles essayed him for you. Take a look:

Genie in Aladdin

Helmed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin is a 2019 musical fantasy movie bankrolled by Walt Disney Pictures. It is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1992 animated film of the same name. The premise of the movie revolves around a kind-hearted street urchin and a power-hungry grand Vizier who compete for a magic lamp that has the power to make people’s deepest wishes come true. Will Smith essays the role of the wish-granting Genie in the movie. Along with him, the film features Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott in the lead roles.

Deadshot in Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad is a 2016 American superhero film based on the DC Comics and features a supervillain team with an ensemble cast. Helmed by David Ayer, the movie sees Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto and Cara Delevingne in pivotal roles. In the movie, Will Smith portrays the role of Deadshot who is an expert marksman and assassin. A mercenary and a concerned father, Deadshot is a conflicted criminal who enjoys the hunt yet tries to do the right things for his young daughter.

ALSO READ| Will Smith Learned To Swim On The Sets Of 'Focus'; Read More Trivia Here

Lucifer in Winter’s Tale

Released in 2014, Winter’s Tale is a romantic fantasy film helmed by Akiva Goldsman. Starring Will Smith, Jessica Brown Findlay and Colin Farrell in prominent roles, the movie essays the story of a burglar who falls for an heiress but she dies in his arms. When he learns that he has the gift of reincarnation, the burglar sets out to save her. Will Smith is essaying the role of Lucifer (the king of hell) in the film.

ALSO READ| Will Smith To Co-produce Reboot Version Of His Hit Sitcom 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air'?

Cypher Raige in After Earth

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, After Earth is a 2013 post-apocalyptic action movie based on an original idea given by Will Smith. The plot of the movie is set in the 31st century when humans are in conflict with a mysterious alien race. A crash landing accident leaves Kitai Raige and his father Cypher stranded on Earth, a millennium later after events have forced humanity’s escape. With his dad injured, Kitai embarks on a dangerous journey to signal for help.

ALSO READ| Will Smith Settles Lawsuit Over Serena Williams' Father's Biopic 'King Richard'

Jan Hancock in Hancock

Released in 2008, Hancock is another superhero film that Will Smith starred in. It tells the story of a vigilante superhero from Los Angeles whose reckless behaviour costs the city millions of dollars. Eventually, a person he saves, makes it a mission to change Hancock’s public image for better. Along with Will, the movie stars Charlize Theron and Jason Bateman in pivotal roles. Will Smith is seen as an alcoholic superhero who is invulnerable and possess unbelievable strength.

ALSO READ| Will Smith & Jaden Smith Have Starred Together In These Movies; Check Out The List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.