Throwback: Will Smith And Jaden Smith's Controversy When Jaden Was A Teenager

Will Smith is married to Jada Pinkett Smith. Their son Jaden wanted to move out when he was 14 years old. Jaden Smith is an American actor, singer, and songwriter. The actor made his debut in The Pursuit Of Happyness. Most people know him from his role in The Karate Kid, which also starred the popular martial artist and actor Jackie Chan. He has also appeared in several movies alongside his father. If you follow Jaden Smith, you probably know that the actor is a trendsetter and has a unique sense of style. Read on to know more about Will Smith's son:

Will Smith's son wanted to emancipate

Will Smith's son Jaden Smith said a few years ago that he wants to live alone away from his parents as an adult. This made headlines in no time and rose to controversy. The karate kid actor wanted to set up a life for him, or at least that’s what he said.

Jaden Smith was not even old enough to drive at the time. But according to reports, the then 14-year-old Jaden told his parents that he wanted to get emancipated from them and buy his own home. And it was actually Will Smith, Jaden’s dad, who confirmed that this was true.

Will Smith, during an interview, said that Jaden wants to move out of home legally so that he can buy his own house and live alone as an adult. He went on to explain that Jaden asked for emancipation as his 15th birthday gift in July. Will Smith, who is married to Jada Pinkett Smith, also has two other children, Willow, 12, by Jada and Trey, 19, Sheree Zampino. The actor has also said that he does not believe in reprimanding or controlling his kids’ lives. He wants them to make the most out of life and live life the way they want. Jaden is now 21 years old and he has his own ideology. The After Earth actor has a distinctive style and likes to experiment with himself. His social media certainly confirms it.

