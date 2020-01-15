Will Smith Says He Was Jealous Of Wife's Close Friendship With Tupac

American actor Will Smith has revealed that he was envious of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship with late rapper Tupac Shakur. During an interview with a radio channel, Smith said that he was aware of his wife's close friendship with Tupac and confessed that he was jealous of the relationship. Pinkett Smith and Tupac Shakur were close friends and attended the same performing arts school in Baltimore before the rapper was killed in 1996.

Smith on wife's relationship with Tupac

Smith revealed that Pinkett tried to get both of them to form a bond but neither of them initiated. Smith further added that it was a big regret for him because he could never open up to interact with Tupac. Smith said that he couldn't speak to him despite Pinkett taken the initiative to introduce him to the singer.

The Aladdin star added that he was intimidated by the close friendship between Pinkett and Tupac. Smith said that Pinkett just loved Tupac and rightly so as he was the image of perfection. In 2015, during an interview, Pinkett Smith confirmed that she never had a physical relationship with Tupac and to prove that she shared a story, where she asked Tupac to kiss her and both of them agreed that it was the most disgusting kiss they ever had.

Smith met actress Jada Pinkett on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1994 and the couple tied the knot three years later in 1997. The couple has two children together, Jaden and Willow Smith. On the work front, the Suicide Squad actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bad Boys for Life, which is scheduled to be released in the United States on January 17. The film co-stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano.

