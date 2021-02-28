Will Smith's Upcoming Movies That Fans Are Looking Forward To; Here's A List

Will Smith is one of the most popular actors around the world. He was last seen on the big screen in January 2020, in Bad Boys for Life. Fans of Smith are waiting for more of his appearances. The actor has interesting projects lined-up in different genres. From biographical to fantasy, and from thriller to action, check out a list of Will Smith's upcoming movies below.

List of Upcoming Will Smith’s movies

King Richard

The latest from upcoming Will Smith’s movies is King Richard. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, it is a biographical drama film. The story has Smith as Richard Williams, the coach, and father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. It is scheduled to release on November 19, 2021, in theatres and on HBO Max, following Warner Bros. Pictures’ hybrid plan.

The Council

Will Smith stars as crime boss Nicky Barnes aka ‘Mr. Untouchable’ (dubbed by the New York Times) in The Council. It takes place in the 1970s and 80s focusing on a crime union consisting of seven African-American men who ruled Harlem. Their goal was to establish a self-sufficient and self-policing African American city-state, financed by revolutionizing the drug cartel. The project is written and directed by Peter Landesman.

Bad Boys 4

Some of the most famous Will Smith’s movies are from the Bad Boys franchise. The actor plays Detective Lieutenant Michael Eugene ‘Mike’ Lowrey, with Martin Lawrence as his partner Detective Lieutenant Marcus Miles Burnett. In the previous part, Marcus retired from the job as he did one final mission with his long-time mate. Bad Boys 4 could show Mike leading the new team consisting of youngers. Chris Bremner has penned the screenplay.

Bright 2

Bright 2 is another addition to the sequel of Will Smith’s movies. The actor will reprise his role as a human LAPD officer, Daryl Ward. It is an urban fantasy action film that is set in an alternate reality where mythical creatures and humans co-exist. David Ayer, who helmed the first installment, might return to direct. Incredible Hulk filmmaker Louis Leterrier is also in talks as the director. The Netflix original film also stars Joel Edgerton as Nick Jakoby, the nation’s first orc police officer and Ward’s partner.

Fast & Loose

Among the awaited upcoming Will Smith’s movies is Fast & Loose, directed by David Leitch. The plot shows John Riley (Smith) waking up in Tijuana after being left for dead with absolutely no memory. Following clues, he uncovers that he lives two different lives; one as a crime kingpin, and the other as a CIA Agent. Riley cannot remember which of them is the true persona and which life he really wants to live.

