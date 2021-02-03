Will Smith Hosts 'Amend: The Fight For America' Docuseries On Netflix; See Trailer & Date

Amend: The Fight for America is an upcoming documentary series on Netflix. It shows the time when the United States of America was founded, and the ideals of freedom and equality did not apply to all people. The project tells the stories of the brave Americans who fought to right the nation’s wrongs and enshrine the values they hold most dear into the Constitution – with liberty and justice for all. Will Smith will be hosting the series. Amend: The Fight for America premiere date and first clip it out.

Will Smith hosts 'Amend: The Fight for America' on Netflix

Netflix has shared Amend: The Fight for America teaser featuring Will Smith as the host. The six-hour docuseries is created by Robe Imbriano and Tom Yellin. It has a narrative format featuring notable personalities like Mahershala Ali, Samuel L. Jackson, Diana Lane, Pedro Pascal, Yara Shahidi, and others. They will depict speeches and writings by the Fourteenth Amendment’s most passionate advocates and foes such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Frederick Douglass, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Andrew Johnson, and more. The show gives insights from an inclusive range of contemporary thought leaders and experts. Amend: The Fight for America premiere date is set as February 17, 2021. Check out Amend: The Fight for America teaser trailer below.

Amend: The Fight for America synopsis

Amend: The Fight for America is a six-part docuseries that explores the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution - which promised liberty and equal protection for all persons in 1868 - as America’s most enduring hallmark of democracy. Amend has a groundbreaking narrative format that features luminary performers reciting speeches and writings by the Fourteenth Amendment’s most ardent protectors with insights from an inclusive array of contemporary thought-leaders and experts. Executive-produced and hosted by Oscar-nominated actor Will Smith, and executive-produced by Emmy-winning writer Larry Wilmore, Amend is a powerful, multimedia journey through American history that encourages viewers to question what a “united states” really means.

Talking about the series, Will Smith said that they are living in "unprecedented days" as a society, as a country, and as a human family, reported Deadline. He believes that the cultivation of personal and historical understanding is the imperative spark igniting the flames of desperately needed compassion and healing. The actor stated that as Americans, they endeavour to form a more "perfect union" that truly establishes justice and equality for all. He believes a deeper understanding of the 14th Amendment is a "critical" jumping-off point. The actor mentioned that their hope with this series is to "illuminate the beauty" that is the promise of America and to share a message of connection and shared humanity so that they will be able to better understand and celebrate their different experiences as Americans and promote progress toward the true equality promised to all persons under the 14th amendment.

Executive producer Larry Wilmore said that he hopes families can watch Amend together and have the series be a compelling conversation starter. He mentioned that everything they have seen happen in America in the last few years is about what "Black people and other marginalized groups" have always wanted: to make sure that they are really part of America and have everything that’s been promised to them by the Constitution. Wilmore thinks it would be "really fantastic" if Amend helped people to better understand how special the bond can be between each of them and the country.

