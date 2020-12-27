Will Smith Reveals The 'scariest Thing' He Has Done In 25 Years; Read To Know More

Will Smith has been in the entertainment industry for around three decades and has done several action movies. He has now disclosed the scariest thing he has done in the past silver jubilee of his lifetime. During his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for promoting Gemini Man, Will Smith talked about the thing which frightened him the most. The actor was seen in a dual role in the film, one his regular self and the other being a completely CGI 23-year-old younger version of him. Smith was asked what advice would he give to his younger self.

Also Read | Will Smith Opens Up About His Experience Shooting For 'Aladdin' In Jordon

Will Smith on the scariest thing he has done in the past 25 years

He said that he feels like that younger version of him, there is a certain naivety to youth that is powerful. When he does not know something, he is aggressive. He stated that he would ask his young self for advice. The actor mentioned that for the last two years, he has been trying to capture that youthful fearlessness.

Giving an example of his fearlessness he revealed the scariest thing he did. Smith recalled his 50th birthday when he did bungee jumping out of a helicopter at the Grand Canyon. The actor disclosed that the idea came from Will Smith's Instagram by ‘Yes Theory’ as he got challenged. He asserted that it was probably the scariest thing he has done in like 25 years.

Will Smith said that he wanted to do the stunt and live it. Even though it was his first bungee jumping, he did not rehearse for it as he wanted to do it live. The actor mentioned that when the stunt team told him that he had to stand outside the helicopter he should have quit, but he did not. He safely completed the challenge.

Also Read | Will Smith Talks About Being Self-aware And His Strengths As An Actor

Also Read | Will Smith's 'Bright' Has THIS Connection With 'Men In Black', Did You Know?

Will Smith gave a thought on what he would say to his younger self. The actor asserted that he would tell him to not do his 1999 film Wild Wild West. He would advise himself to do Neo from The Matrix. Smith revealed that he was offered the role before Keanu Reeves in the hit sci-fi movie series.

Also Read | Will Smith Shares How He Achieved The Transition From 'bad Boy' Roles To Emotional Ones

Will Smith's family and more

Will Smith's family consists of his wife and three children. He has been married to actor Jada Pinkett since 1997. The couple together has two kids, Jaden and Willow Smith. Will has another child Trey Smith from his first marriage with Sheree Zampino.

Acclaimed Will Smith's movies include Independence Day, Bad Boys, Men in Black, The Pursuit of Happyness, Seven Pounds, and others. He will next appear in a biographic drama film, King Richard. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, it is scheduled to release in theatres and on HBO Max in November 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.