Will Smith To Star In 'Fast & Loose', David Leitch To Direct The Film

Film maker David Leitch has been attached as a director to Fast & Loose for some time now. The movie is an action drama film currently in the development stage. Now, the project has got its lead actor in Will Smith, marking his first collaboration with Leitch.

Will Smith to star in Fast & Loose with David Leitch as director

Deadline has recently revealed that Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw helmer David Leitch is directing Fast & Loose with Will Smith in lead. The project is being auctioned to streamers and studios. Big names in the list include Warner Bros., Paramount, MGM, and Sony, with several streamers now in talks. Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce for 87North, and Smith, along with his co-president and head of motion pictures Jon Mone and James Lassiter, is producing with Westbrook Studios. More members will be added to the Fast & Loose cast soon.

About 'Fast & Loose'

The story of the film is about a leader of an upper-echelon criminal organization who suffers memory loss from an attack. He then reunites with his crew, only to find that things aren’t how he thought they were. When John Riley (Smith) wakes up in Tijuana after being left for dead with absolutely no memory, he follows a string of clues to uncover his identity discovering he’s been living two different lives: one, as a super-successful crime kingpin, surrounded by beautiful women, expensive toys, and a lavish lifestyle and the other as an undercover CIA agent, but with a puny salary, no family or home life whatsoever, and zero trappings of success. But he cannot remember which of these two personas is his true identity, and, more importantly, which life he really wants to live.

Will Smith will soon be seen in King Richard, a biographical drama directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. It shows Richard Williams, the father, and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. The cast also has Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney, Tony Goldwyn, Dylan McDermott, and Demi Singleton. The movie is scheduled to arrive on November 19, 2021, in theatres and on HBO Max with no extra cost for subscription.

David Leitch made his uncredited directorial debut with John Wick, also helmed by Chad Stahelski. He then helmed Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw. His upcoming project is the action thriller film Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga, and Joey King.

