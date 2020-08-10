Will Smith Finds It 'frustrating' When People Have Negative Approach Towards Failure

Willard Smith Jr., commonly known as Will Smith, is one of the most celebrated American actors and rappers. Will Smith has won four Grammy Awards. He has been acknowledged as "the most powerful actor in Hollywood" by Newsweek. Forbes ranked Will Smith as the most bankable star worldwide. In recent years, most of the films in which he has had leading roles have accumulated worldwide gross earnings of over $100 million each. Even though the actor has become so successful in life, he has a positive approach to failure. Here’s what Will Smith said as he shared with the world his views regarding failure and gave some advice.

Will Smith on failure

Will Smith is fairly active on social media and has millions of followers waiting for the actor’s new posts. The actor took up to his official Instagram handle to put up a story explaining his “Fail Early Fail Often Fail Forward” theory. In one of his permanent Instagram stories, marked under the “Failure” highlight, Will Smith has explained to his fans and followers what failure means to him. He starts the video by saying that it is always a little bit frustrating when people have a negative approach to failure.

Will Smith says that failure is a massive part of being able to be successful, and one has to get comfortable with failure. Will Smith says that one has to actually seek failure because failure is where all the lessons are. Citing a good example, the actor says that it is very similar to when someone goes to the gym and works out, they are actually seeking failure because they are taking their muscles to a point where they get to failure, as that is where adaptation and growth is.

Will Smith then says in the video that successful people fail a lot. They fail a whole lot more than they succeed, but they extract the lessons from the failure and they use that energy and wisdom to come around the next phase of success. He says that one has to take a shot and live at the edge of their capabilities, where one is almost certain that they’re going to fail. The actor says that this is why practice is always important, as the practice is controlled failure. While practicing one can’t do something until their body makes the adjustment and all of a sudden one achieves the unachievable. He says that failure actually helps one understand the areas where they need to evolve. Wills Smith concluded the video by saying, “Fail Early Fail Often Fail Forward”.

