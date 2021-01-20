'Willy Wonka' Prequel: Tom Holland And Timothee Chalamet Being Considered For The Role

Willy Wonka is one of the most iconic characters which has been enjoyed by generations of fans of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Created by well-known author Roald Dahl, this character brings an eccentric nature to it which have been accurately depicted on the big screen by versatile actor Gene Wilder, followed by another versatile actor Johnny Depp. After well over a decade, the character is set to return to the screen once again and the makers of the movie have been eyeing two young actors, Tom Holland and Timothee Chalamet for the Willy Wonka prequel. Here is what you need to know.

Makers consider Tom Holland and Timothee Chalamet for Willy Wonka prequel

While the younger generation may have enjoyed the performance of Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka in the 2005 film adaptation, the older generation may have witnessed Gene Wilder getting into this character; and both the actors were praised heartily by the audience for their performances. Warner Bros had recently announced that the origin story of the character will be brought in the Willy Wonka prequel and have been looking for suitable actors to play this iconic role. They have found two such actors - Tom Holland and Timothee Chalamet, according to Collider.

ALSO READ: 'Willy Wonka' Prequel Finally Gets A Release Date After Being In Development For Years

Tom Holland has received a lot of support and appreciation for the audiences for his portrayal of another iconic character Spider-Man, having reprised the character in a number of Marvel films; with its own spinoff films as well. On the other hand, Timothee Chalamet has also received critical acclaim for his role in Call Me By Your Name. Although both of these actors have proved their mettle in acting and seem to be good fits for the upcoming Willy Wonka movie, makers have to ultimately make the decision of choosing between the two.

ALSO READ: Where Was 'The Replacements' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The Keanu Reeves Film Revealed

The Willy Wonka prequel will be reportedly released in 2023 in the month of March. The director of Paddington is all set to direct this film, while David Heyman of Harry Potter films will be the producer. While no actor is selected as the lead of the Willy Wonka cast, further details regarding this is likely to be announced soon.

ALSO READ: Where Was 'Willy Wonka' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The Gene Wilder Film Revealed

ALSO READ: Where Was 'City Slickers' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The Hit American Film Revealed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.