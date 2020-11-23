Where Was 'Willy Wonka' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The Gene Wilder Film Revealed

The Musical fantasy, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is an American film which released back in 1971 and had filmmaker Mel Stuart at its helm. The film is an adaptation of Roald Dahl's novel 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory', which was published in 1964. The hit film's cast was headlined by Gene Wilder in the titular role of Willy Wonka alongside an ensemble star cast. The plot of this 1971 film focuses on the life of a poor child, who visits the chocolate factory of Willy Wonka after receiving a Golden Ticket in a chocolate bar, along with four other children from across the world.

Back in the days, the Mel Stuart directorial became extremely popularly for the larger than life sets that were specially built for the film. However, if you're wondering "where was Willy Wonka filmed?" then read to find out all the shooting locations of the Gene Wilder starrer. Watch the trailer of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory below:

'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' filming location revealed!

The makers of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory had built elaborate sets for shooting this 1971 film. Thus, for everyone who does not know where is Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory filmed, the shooting of the Mel Stuart directorial commenced in August 1970 and the film was shot across various locations including Munich, Bavaria, West Germany instead of America. The film is shot across various locations of the capital city of Bavaria including Lilienstraße, Quellenstraße, Nördlingen and Biedersteiner Str. 1 to name a few.

Take a look at what went into the making of 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' here:

About 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory'

Alongside Gene Wilder, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory also starred Jack Albertson, Peter Ostrum, Roy Kinnear, Julie Dawn Cole, Leonard Stone, Denise Nickerson, Nora Denney, Paris Themmen, and Ursula Reit in supporting roles. The screenplay of the film is penned by the writer of the book this 1971 film has been adapted from, i.e. Roald Dahl. Over the years, this American musical fantasy has gained a cult following due to repeatedly being aired on the television.

