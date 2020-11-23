Where Was 'City Slickers' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The Hit American Film Revealed

The American western comedy film, City Slickers released back in 1991 and had filmmaker Ron Underwood at its helm. The comedy film boasted of an ensemble cast, headlined by Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern, Bruno Kirby, and Jack Palance in the lead roles. The plot of this Ron Underwood directorial focused on the lives of three friends, terrified of their midlife crisis, as they decide on reigniting their masculinity by taking up a cattle drive in the Southwest region of USA.

Back in the days, City Slickers was one of the major hits at the box office, which led to the makers coming up with a sequel to the original film in 1994, titled City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold. In addition to its plot and exemplary performances by the cast, the western comedy had become popular for the scenic locales that featured in it. Thus, if you're wondering where was City Slickers filmed, then read to find out all the details about its shooting locations.

1991's City Slickers filming location revealed!

In the film, Mitch Robbins, Phil Berquist and Ed Furillo are shown to take a two-week-long 'cattle drive' across the Southwest, from New Mexico to Colorado. Unlike a lot of other films over the years, City Slickers is filmed at all the actual locations mentioned in the film. The shooting of the Ron Underwood film took place at various scenic locations across New York City, New Mexico, Durango, Spain, and Colorado. While lead character Mitch is shown to hail from Pamplona, Spain, Phil is based in New York City in the film.

Here's taking a look at what went behind the scenes to shoot City Slickers:

About 'City Slickers'

Alongside Billy, Daniel, Bruno, and Jack in the lead, City Slickers stars Patricia Wettig, Helen Slater, and Noble Willingham and Jake Gyllenhaal in supporting roles. Along with receiving a thumbs up from critics and the audience, the comedy film went on to become one of the biggest blockbuster hits of 1991. Because of the amazing response received by the masses, the makers came up with a City Slickers sequel with its original cast, except for Bruno Kirby. Bruno was replaced by Jon Lovitz as Ed in City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold.

