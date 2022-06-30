Winona Ryder Opens Up About Breakup Phase With Johnny Depp; 'I've Never Talked About It'

Winona Ryder is a popular American actor known for her stellar performances in iconic movies and tv shows. While the actor earlier gained massive attention for having an affair with Johnny Depp along with issuing her witness statement to the court for the Depp-Heard lawsuit, she recently reflected on the time when she broke up with the actor.

Winona Ryder speaks about going through a rough time post-breakup with Depp

According to a recent interaction with Harper magazine, Winona Ryder opened up about her past relationship with Johnny Depp and revealed how the break-up affected her. While explaining the trauma she was facing, she recalled one of her shoots where she looked at the fake bruises and cuts on her face thinking this is what she was doing to herself inside.

She stated, "I remember, I was playing this character who ends up getting tortured in a Chilean prison. I would look at these fake bruises and cuts on my face, and I would struggle to see myself as this little girl. ‘Would you be treating this girl like you're treating yourself?' I remember looking at myself and saying, ‘This is what I'm doing to myself inside.' Because I just wasn't taking care of myself."

Adding to it, Ryder also reflected on how she never opened up about her feelings and added that it was a part of her that was very private. She added, "I've never talked about it. There's this part of me that's very private. I have such, like, a place in my heart for those days. But for someone younger who grew up with social media, it's hard to describe."

Winona Ryder, during her testimony, said that her experience with Johnny Depp was ‘wildly different’ from the accusations charged against him. She mentioned that she was ‘shocked, confused and upset’ when she first heard the accusations against Depp.

The statement read, "I truly and honestly only know him as a really good man—an incredibly loving, extremely caring guy who was so very protective of me and the people that he loves, and I felt so very, very safe with him. I do not want to call anyone a liar, but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true. I find it extremely upsetting, knowing him as I do.”

Image: AP