Winona Ryder Floored The Audience With THESE On-screen Performances

Winona Ryder is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. She is not only an actor but a producer as well. Although Winona Ryder took a sabbatical from her film career, she returned to the silver screen by starring in Star Trek and Black Swan. Apart from giving some timeless performance on the big screen, Winona Ryder is currently enjoying her successful run on the small screen. So if you are a fan of Winona Ryder, these movies and small-screen appearances should definitely be a part of your watch list.

Winona Ryder’s best on-screen performances

1. Little Women

Little Women was the film that pushed Winona Ryder in limelight. In the film Little Women, Winona Ryder played the role of Jo March, the ambitious sister among the March sister clan. Winona Ryder in this film won the hearts of the audience and critics alike. She went on to be nominated for a Best Actress Academy Award for her role in this fifth feature film on Alcott’s novel.

2. Stranger Things

As mentioned earlier, Winona Ryder is currently enjoying her successful run on the small screen and it is all because of the sci-fi thriller series Stranger Things. Stranger Things led Winona Ryder to gain worldwide recognition. Stranger Things viewers loved Winona Ryder in the role of fierce and feisty Joyce Byers. Winona Ryder has been nominated for more than 10 awards for her role in Stranger Things.

3. The Age of Innocence

Winona Ryder marked her first collaboration with director Martin Scorsese for this historical romantic drama film titled The Age of Innocence. Winona Ryder played the role of May Welland, a wealthy New York attorney’s wife. Although the film was a box-office failure, it was critically acclaimed. Winona Ryder's performance was loved by critics and she even went on to be nominated for a BAFTA and an Academy Award that year.

4. Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice is considered to be a shining star in Winona Ryder’s filmography. This Tim Burton-directed comedy film made filmmakers take notice of young Winona Ryder. In the film Beetlejuice, Winona Ryder played the role of Lydia Deetz. Beetlejuice was not only a critical success but a commercial success as well.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

