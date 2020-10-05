'Winter Castle' Filming Locations: Know Where Winter Film Was Shot

Winter Castle, a romantic-themed winter movie was directed by Marita Grabiak. The film was written by Barbara Kymlicka. The movie is based on the life of Jenny a young girl who has spent most of her time in sunny California. Jenny’s sister Meg planned a destination wedding at a hotel made entirely of ice. The film captures the romantic relationship that develops between Jenny and Craig at the beautiful winter hotel. Here’s a list of where the filming of Winter Castle took place.

Filming location of 'Winter Castle'



Hotel de Glace, Quebec

If you ever wondered where did they film Winter Castle, the answer is in Canada. According to The Cinemaholic, the hotel shown in Winter Castle was located in the Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier municipality in the Canadian region of Quebec City. The hotel is named as Hotel de Glace and is located 20 minutes to the north of Quebec City.

As reported, the hotel is the only ice hotel in North America. It remains open for three months from January to March. Winter Castle was shot before the hotel closed for the year. The majestic hotel includes a chapel, an ice slide and an ice-themed bar. The report stated that every year the hotel has to be rebuilt before opening up during the winter since it melts.

Cumberland Heritage Village Museum, Ontario

Since most of the indoor scenes were shot inside the hotel, the other scenes of the film were shot at the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum, Ontario. According to the report, the entire site was used to resemble the rural areas in North America during the 1920s and 1930s. The location included everything from a train station to schoolhouse, blacksmith’s shop and a garage. Even though it is a museum, the site is mostly served as a filming location.

'Winter Castle' Cast

The cast of the film includes Emilie Ullerup who essays the role of Jenny and Kevin McGarry who plays Craig. The rest of the cast includes Habree Larratt, Melanie Mullen, Meghan Heffern, Richard Nash, Justine Eyre and John McLaren. Take a look at the trailer below.



