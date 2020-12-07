'Wonder Woman 1984' Director Explains How Cheetah's Introduction Was "harrowing" For Her

Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the most anticipated upcoming films in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Directed by Patty Jenkins, it stars Gal Gadot in the titular role as Diana Prince and also marks Kristen Wiig’s debut in the DCEU as Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah. Now the filmmaker disclosed what went behind in bringing the DC Comics character alive.

How Cheetah's introduction in Wonder Woman 1984 was harrowing

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins revealed how she approached Cheetah in the movie. She said that executing the character was “harrowing” for her. She mentioned that she knew that she wanted Cheetah to be in the sequel, but from day one she was like, ‘Whew, this… Got to be right!’. The filmmaker stated that she was so scared about not getting it to look right, and it took every second from the moment they started preparation to the moment they watched the picture to get it there. She noted that every single second was so hard to do.

Patty Jenkins talked about Cheetah and Wonder Woman’s relationship in the movie. She said that it is not a “purely feminine arc,” but it is an arc that makes a lot of sense to women and their friendship that they have had in their youth. The filmmaker stated that it was fun and interesting to portray the role of a friend that turned into a frenemy when they realize that they are coveting something about her, and that was “really cool”. She mentioned that it was cool to try to make her arc really organic or get to a place where it is her turn. Jenkins asserted that there is that bitterness, and she loved Kristin Wiig’s performance in a scene where she says, 'Now it's my turn. You think I don't understand?', misunderstanding completely what Diana Prince is trying to tell her.

Wonder Woman 1984 cast also has Chris Pine making a comeback as Steve Trevor. Pedro Pascal will be making his debut in the DCEU as Maxwell Lord. Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen also feature in the film, reprising their previous roles, with Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, and Amr Waked cast in undisclosed characters.

The film's plot shows Diana Prince standing against a powerful media businessman, Maxwell Lord and friend turned enemy, Barbara Minerva / Cheetah. She will also reunite with her lover Steve Trevor. It has generated a huge hype among the audiences. Wonder Woman 1984 will arrive in India on December 24, 2020. In the US, it will premiere on HBO Max as well as in theatres on Christmas Day.

