Wonder Woman 1984 New Trailer Out: First Look At Wonder Woman Vs Cheetah's Epic Clash

Wonder Woman 1984 cast has Gal Gadot as she reprises the titular role, along with Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielson. Directed by Patty Jenkins, it is a sequel to the 2017 released Wonder Woman. After a long wait, a new trailer of the movie was dropped on the recent DC FanDome event.

'Wonder Woman 1984' Official Main Trailer

The recently released Wonder Woman 1984 trailer gives an all-new glimpse from the film. It starts with young Diana Prince taking a part in an event at Themyscira. The young Diana jumps, while an older version is shown throwing her lasso and taking a flight. Maxwell Lord’s voice tells the citizens that they can have whatever they want. At the same time, Steve Trevor appears saying, “look like you saw a ghost,” to Diana, who is stunned by seeing him. For the first time, a face-off between Wonder Woman and Barbara Ann Minerva is seen.

The trailer gives a few more new scenes, with Trevor coping with the new technology and Lord displaying his power. Towards the end, the audience gets the first glimpse at Cheetah. A fight scene between Wonder Woman in her new golden suit, with Barbara, fully transformed as Cheetah is seen. The trailer ends on a funny note with Steve Trevor trying new fashion styles and getting shocked by the latest trend.

Wonder Woman 1984 plot

Set during the Cold War, the movie will show Diana Prince out in the world. She comes in conflict with two powerful enemies. One is a media businessman Maxwell Lord and the other is a friend-turned-enemy Barabara Minerva / Cheetah. She also reunites with her love interest, Steve Trevor.

Wonder Woman 1984 cast and more

Along with Gal Gadot returning as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Chris Pine is also making a comeback as Steve Trevor, as is evident from the WonderWoman 1984 trailer. Kristen Wiig plays an archaeologist, Barbara Ann Minerva, who becomes Cheetah. Pedro Pascal essays the role of a charismatic businessman and entrepreneur Maxwell Lord, who is popular for TV infomercials. The movie also features Connie Nielsen reprising her role as Hippolyta, with Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Kristoffer Polaha, Gabriella Wilde and Amr Waked in undisclosed roles. The film has been delayed a couple of times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled to release on October 2, 2020.

