'Wonder Woman 1984' Director On Bond Between Gal Gadot's Diana And Kristen Wiig's Cheetah

Wonder Woman 1984 is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and a sequel to Wonder Woman (2017). Directed by Patty Jenkins, it stars Gal Gadot as she reprises her role as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman along with Kristen Wiig, who is making her debut as Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah. Recently the director of the upcoming film talked about the bond the two characters have in the movie. Read to know more.

Wonder Woman and Cheetah’s bond in 1984

In a recent interview with a magazine, director Patty Jenkins revealed a few insights into the relationship between Gal Gadot's Diana Prince and Kristen Wiig's Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984. The two are said to encounter in the Smithsonian museum and begin to bond immediately over “geology, gemology, lithology, and part-time [cryptozoology]." It is speculated that cryptozoology might help to influence Cheetah’s supernatural power. Jenkins explained their transition from friends to foes. She mentioned that what she loves about the characters’ bond is that they genuinely start out as friends. The filmmaker is hopeful that the audiences will agree with their evolution into turning enemies in a kind of organic way. She stated that it is like a friendship gone wrong as two people go on different journeys in life.

Kristen Wiig is not starting off as an exact copy of Cheetah from the comics. She talked about her character in the same interview. The actor said that there is a whole different version of Cheetah that the audience will see in Wonder Woman 1984. She was asked if the fans will see her as an all-out supervillain. Kristen Wiig replied, “to be continued”, keeping the plot and her character under rap.

Wonder Woman 1984 is the ninth film in the DCEU. The movie also has the return of Chris Pine as Steve Trevor with Pedro Pascal debuting as Maxwell Lord, another villain. It also features Robin Wright, Connie Nielson, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, and Amr Waked.

Set during the cold war in 1984, it shows Diana Prince in a conflict with two formidable nemeses - media businessman Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Minerva / Cheetah. Diana will reunite with her love Steve Trevor. The movie has faced issues of a release date for quite a long time. Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled to hit the theatres on October 2, 2020, distributed globally by Warner Bro. Pictures.

