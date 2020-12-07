'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer Promises To Take You On An Emotional Ride With Diana; Watch

Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the most awaited films this year starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine in the lead. The movie has created a huge buzz before it hits theatres and HBO Max during the Christmas season. The makers of the film have dropped the trailer of the movie and fans of Hollywood have gone into a frenzy.

Wonder Woman 1984 trailer hints at an emotional 'action thriller'

The trailer opens with a voiceover telling Diana that “one day you will become all that you dream of and more. Everything will be different. This world is not yet ready for all that you will do. You will become a legend. As we see a young Diana running with all her strength cut to the wonder woman chasing and fling with her lasso in her hand. The trailer is filled with montages from the film depicting Diana’s relationship with Captain Steve Trevor (portrayed by Chris Pine).

The trailer promises several action-packed scenes of Wonder Woman saving the world with her powers. The trailer hints that the movie would also linger upon her relationships outside the superhero world and form a major part of the film’s storyline. The background score deserves a special mention as it has managed to change the tone of the trailer from a regular action thriller film. It manages to leave one intrigued about the emotional life of Diana when she is not wearing the superwoman’s costume.

While the trailer begins with Steve and Diana going on dates and dancing in front of the Lincoln Memorial, it ends on a similar note. At the end of the trailer, the couple is seen giving each other a loving glance as they sit in what seems like a flying object. Watch the trailer of the upcoming film below.

Wonder Woman 1984 trailer

Wonder Woman 1984 cast

The movie is directed by Patty Jenkins who has previously helmed Wonder Woman in 2017 as well. The movie sees the return of Gal Gadot in the titular character and stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor. Cast of the film also includes Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Wonder Woman 1984 release date

The movie will release in theatres and exclusively on HBO Max (in US only) on December 25th. In India, it will release on December 24th.

