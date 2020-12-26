'Wonder Woman 1984's' Invisible Jet: Details About Its Origin, Meaning And Other Facts

Ever since the beginning of Wonder Woman’s comic book in 1941, the Amazonian princess flew to places in an ‘Invisible Plane’, which is also known as the ‘Invisible Jet, which has been her primary mode of transportation before gaining the ability to fly on her own. After a long-forgotten year, the Invisible Jet has returned in the latest superhero film Wonder Woman 1984. The latest sequel pays a tribute to the iconic vehicle which contributed to 2017’s Wonder Woman.

Details about Wonder Woman 1984 Invisible Jet

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana, which is played by Gal Gadot, comes out of her hiding in order to save the world from two supervillains- Maxwell Lord (played by Pedro Pascal), who is an oil tycoon and a half-human and half-wildcat Cheetah (played by Kristen Wiig). In the middle of the film, Diana and her beau Steve Trevor (played by Chris Pine) can be seen stealing an Air Force jet in order to rush to Cairo, to catch up with Maxwell before he causes a mess in the Middle East countries. The Wonder Woman improvises the airplane by camouflaging it with the same Amazonian magic that hides Themyscira when she forgets to inform Steve about the new invention named ‘radar’, which allows the Air Force to track their stolen plane. When she is successful in coating the plane, the duo can be seen enjoying the serene beauty of Fourth July fireworks before continuing their journey to stop Maxwell.

Invisible Jet’s Origin in Comic Book

In Sensation Comics #1, which was published in the year 1942, the first page itself displayed Diana flying the iconic jet. The narration read, “Out of the blue sky hurtles a silent transparent plane”. In William Marston’s original conception in his comics, the Amazons residents of Paradise Island had advanced technology which was invented miles ahead of anything in ‘Man’s World’. It was when Diana decided to leave her home during World War II that her mother gifted her a special plane that was invisible to the naked eye and all forms of the radar. According to the comic version, Wonder Woman could also use her tiara to control her Invisible Plane.

